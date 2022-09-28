Brenntag (ETR:BNR) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Brenntag SE (ETR:BNR – Get Rating) shares were down 2.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €60.28 ($61.51) and last traded at €60.34 ($61.57). Approximately 401,497 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €61.78 ($63.04).

Brenntag Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion and a PE ratio of 12.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is €67.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is €68.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.91.

About Brenntag

(Get Rating)

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.