Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 471,600 shares, a decline of 58.6% from the August 31st total of 1,140,000 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bright Minds Biosciences Trading Down 1.5 %

Bright Minds Biosciences stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,419,385. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.22. Bright Minds Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $8.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bright Minds Biosciences stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.21% of Bright Minds Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bright Minds Biosciences

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc, a pre-clinical biosciences company, develops 5-HT (serotonin) medicines to improve the lives of patients with severe and life-altering diseases. Its portfolio of selective 5-HT receptor agonists comprises 5-HT2C, 5-HT2A, and 5-HT2C/A for the treatment of epilepsy, pain, and neuropsychiatry.

