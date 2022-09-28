Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Bought by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BHF. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,089,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,458,000 after buying an additional 8,599 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 571,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,580,000 after buying an additional 107,416 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Brighthouse Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.10.

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $42.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.38 and a fifty-two week high of $62.33.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 18.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

