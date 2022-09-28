Brokerages Set S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR) PT at GBX 623

Shares of S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 613 ($7.41).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SFOR. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.75) target price on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Numis Securities decreased their price objective on S4 Capital from GBX 450 ($5.44) to GBX 215 ($2.60) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($7.73) target price on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Colin R. Day bought 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 151 ($1.82) per share, for a total transaction of £27,180 ($32,841.95). In other S4 Capital news, insider Mary Basterfield purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 133 ($1.61) per share, with a total value of £26,600 ($32,141.13). Also, insider Colin R. Day purchased 18,000 shares of S4 Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 151 ($1.82) per share, for a total transaction of £27,180 ($32,841.95). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 168,699 shares of company stock valued at $25,117,192.

S4 Capital Stock Performance

About S4 Capital

Shares of LON SFOR opened at GBX 136 ($1.64) on Wednesday. S4 Capital has a 12 month low of GBX 110.39 ($1.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 850 ($10.27). The company has a market cap of £763.06 million and a P/E ratio of -13.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 140.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 245.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.16.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

Further Reading

