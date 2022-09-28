Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Trading Down 2.7%

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $36.06 and last traded at $36.11. Approximately 20,745 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 382,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BIP has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.95 and a 200-day moving average of $40.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.81 and a beta of 0.74.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Cuts Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 208.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 884.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Featured Stories

