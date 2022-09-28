BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Shares Gap Up to $5.77

Shares of BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.77, but opened at $9.28. BTRS shares last traded at $9.24, with a volume of 64,016 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BTRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of BTRS from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of BTRS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BTRS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.14.

BTRS Trading Up 59.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BTRS

BTRS ( NASDAQ:BTRS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $40.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.49 million. BTRS had a negative net margin of 40.14% and a negative return on equity of 15.53%. As a group, analysts forecast that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTRS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BTRS by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,340,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,661 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BTRS by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,748,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,647,000 after acquiring an additional 162,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BTRS by 778.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,241,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872,363 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BTRS by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,994,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,912,000 after acquiring an additional 583,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of BTRS by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,326,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,193,000 after acquiring an additional 649,752 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BTRS

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that automates business-to-business (B2B) commerce worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Print, and Software and Payments. The company offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections.

