Buffington Mohr McNeal Buys 65 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

VTI traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.58. The company had a trading volume of 84,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,520,083. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $180.67 and a 12-month high of $244.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $202.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.01.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

