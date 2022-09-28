Buffington Mohr McNeal Decreases Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Buffington Mohr McNeal cut its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,428 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,985 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Comcast by 566.7% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 31.9% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 33.8% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 47.8% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA traded up $0.76 on Wednesday, reaching $31.02. The company had a trading volume of 353,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,086,896. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.14 and a 200-day moving average of $41.04. The company has a market capitalization of $136.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $57.96.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. Comcast’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.35.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

