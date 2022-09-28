Buffington Mohr McNeal Has $16.87 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Buffington Mohr McNeal cut its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,558 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Danaher comprises approximately 3.7% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Danaher were worth $16,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Danaher by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 69,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,963,000 after acquiring an additional 29,346 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $395,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Taurus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 166,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,815,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $3.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $264.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,977. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $281.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $331.68. The company has a market capitalization of $192.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.75.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.