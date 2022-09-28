Buffington Mohr McNeal Reduces Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Buffington Mohr McNeal lowered its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Centene by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Centene by 4.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 81.3% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Centene news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 4,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $394,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 4,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $394,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $829,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,898,668.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,454. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CNC traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.09. 17,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,741,177. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.60 and its 200-day moving average is $86.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $60.81 and a 52 week high of $98.53. The company has a market cap of $44.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.52.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Centene from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Centene from $91.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.63.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

