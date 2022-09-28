Buffington Mohr McNeal Sells 2,500 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Buffington Mohr McNeal lowered its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. makes up 1.3% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $5,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 32,482 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 17,383 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,878,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $139,933,000 after purchasing an additional 223,233 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 313,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,378,000 after purchasing an additional 34,705 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 195.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 296,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,082,000 after buying an additional 196,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.31. The stock had a trading volume of 62,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,300,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.92 and a 52-week high of $83.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.61 and its 200 day moving average is $52.28. The firm has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.53.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.44%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $81,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 572,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,070,191.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $81,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 572,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,070,191.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $3,416,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,474,144 shares in the company, valued at $83,937,759.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on KKR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $65.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.04.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

