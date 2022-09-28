Buffington Mohr McNeal Sells 760 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Buffington Mohr McNeal reduced its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 3.5% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $15,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO stock traded up $7.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $516.15. The stock had a trading volume of 14,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,891. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $497.83 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34. The firm has a market cap of $202.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $566.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $557.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total value of $486,153.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total value of $486,153.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $7,422,804.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,519,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,397 shares of company stock worth $33,012,754 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $656.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

