C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Receives $18.56 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.56.

AI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of C3.ai from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of C3.ai to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Shankar Sastry sold 79,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $1,043,882.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Shankar Sastry sold 79,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $1,043,882.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total transaction of $34,290.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 361,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,213,522.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,566 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,132 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of C3.ai by 755.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AI opened at $12.93 on Wednesday. C3.ai has a 52-week low of $12.74 and a 52-week high of $53.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.86 and a 200 day moving average of $18.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 0.40.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.12. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 85.25% and a negative return on equity of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $65.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that C3.ai will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

