Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stake Cut by Merlin Capital LLC

Merlin Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Merlin Capital LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,001 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,001 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,722 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,465,000 after buying an additional 12,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 2,817 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total transaction of $540,047.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,251,251.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.76, for a total value of $6,750,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,076,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,743,719.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 2,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total transaction of $540,047.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,251,251.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 373,728 shares of company stock valued at $65,218,514. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CDNS stock traded up $3.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $167.02. 54,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,727,476. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.32 and a fifty-two week high of $194.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.79.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.01 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.92.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

