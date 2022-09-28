Cal-Maine Foods Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CALM)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 1,990 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 116% compared to the typical volume of 920 call options.

Institutional Trading of Cal-Maine Foods

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter worth $236,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter worth $1,813,000. 78.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance

NASDAQ CALM traded up $1.44 on Wednesday, reaching $61.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,798. Cal-Maine Foods has a twelve month low of $34.29 and a twelve month high of $61.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of -0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.29.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.59. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $658.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 102.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

See Also

