Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Shares of Calibre Mining Corp (CVE:CXB – Get Rating) dropped 4.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.58. Approximately 22,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 32,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CXB has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$1.90 to C$1.80 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.00 to C$1.90 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Get Calibre Mining alerts:

Calibre Mining Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of C$26.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84.

About Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.