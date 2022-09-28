Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,944 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for 2.0% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $18,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ICE. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 176,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,093,000 after purchasing an additional 15,026 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 19,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 111,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,367.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,749. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,367.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,477 shares of company stock worth $8,736,314 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ICE stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.41. The stock had a trading volume of 108,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,521,933. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.94. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.05 and a 52-week high of $139.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on ICE shares. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.75.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.