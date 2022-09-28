Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of CEVA worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CEVA. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CEVA by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 9,820 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of CEVA by 27.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 373,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,183,000 after purchasing an additional 79,685 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in shares of CEVA by 2.4% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 429,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,444,000 after purchasing an additional 10,030 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CEVA by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 155,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,729,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of CEVA by 230.5% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEVA Price Performance

NASDAQ:CEVA traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, reaching $27.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,790. CEVA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.99 and a 12-month high of $50.85. The company has a market cap of $631.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 669.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.40.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $33.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.46 million. CEVA had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CEVA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

