Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Has $1.94 Million Stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. North Growth Management Ltd. boosted its position in Syneos Health by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 142,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,214,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Syneos Health by 3.0% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 27,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 13.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Syneos Health

In related news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $84,060.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,805 shares in the company, valued at $497,853.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michelle Keefe sold 8,333 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total value of $606,725.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,877.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $84,060.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,853.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,631,443 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health Stock Performance

Shares of Syneos Health stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,595. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.24 and a 52 week high of $104.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on SYNH. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Syneos Health from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Syneos Health to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Syneos Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.10.

About Syneos Health

(Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.