Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 69.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,207 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,360 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips makes up 3.4% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $32,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 93.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.22. The stock had a trading volume of 371,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,195,164. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.27 and a 200-day moving average of $101.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $130.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.31. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $66.06 and a 12-month high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $21.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.71 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 15.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.79.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

