Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman comprises approximately 2.5% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $23,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,095,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 4.7% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.3% during the second quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 32,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,499,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth $217,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.4% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 2.2 %

NOC stock traded up $10.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $484.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,965. The company has a market cap of $74.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.61. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $345.90 and a 12 month high of $515.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $478.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $465.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $488.00 to $529.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $504.27.

Insider Activity

In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.