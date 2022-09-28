Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Purchases 133 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 232,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,423,000 after purchasing an additional 92,362 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in MarketAxess by 18.4% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 549,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,940,000 after acquiring an additional 85,310 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in MarketAxess by 424.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,741,000 after acquiring an additional 70,941 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 5,746.6% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 64,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,426,000 after acquiring an additional 63,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,563,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,763,000 after acquiring an additional 54,516 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MarketAxess stock traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.81. 4,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,831. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.36 and a 52-week high of $434.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $256.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57 and a beta of 0.61.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.24 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 34.77%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 43.89%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MKTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $286.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their target price on MarketAxess from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.33.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

