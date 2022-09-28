Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Purchases 44,892 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 717,121 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,892 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Regions Financial worth $13,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,861,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,200,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,107 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,902,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $487,555,000 after purchasing an additional 550,917 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,271,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,211,000 after buying an additional 536,935 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Regions Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,256,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,114,000 after buying an additional 71,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Regions Financial by 296.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,902,000 after buying an additional 7,891,037 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Regions Financial stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.42. 833,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,360,991. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.26. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $25.57.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 32.85% and a return on equity of 14.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

A number of brokerages have commented on RF. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Regions Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.86.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

