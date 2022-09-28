Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 208,267 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 1,291,286 shares.The stock last traded at $111.48 and had previously closed at $108.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNI. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.96.

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 3.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $76.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.24 and its 200-day moving average is $119.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.569 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.78%.

Institutional Trading of Canadian National Railway

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 187.5% during the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

