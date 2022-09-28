Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $31.06

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAFGet Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.06 and traded as low as $27.94. Canadian Utilities shares last traded at $28.13, with a volume of 1,803 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CDUAF shares. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Canadian Utilities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Canadian Utilities Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.54.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

