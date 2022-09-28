Canfor (TSE:CFP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $19.50

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$19.50 and last traded at C$19.78, with a volume of 15200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$19.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Get Canfor alerts:

Canfor Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$25.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$25.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05.

About Canfor

Canfor ( TSE:CFP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$3.12 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$2.17 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Canfor Co. will post 3.9599999 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.