Canfor (TSE:CFP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $19.50

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$19.50 and last traded at C$19.78, with a volume of 15200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$19.53.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th.
Canfor Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$25.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$25.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05.
About Canfor
Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.
Featured Articles
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
- Cracker Barrel: A Tasty Treat Or Bad Apple?
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.