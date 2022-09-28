Capgemini (EPA:CAP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $180.33

Shares of Capgemini SE (EPA:CAP – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €180.33 ($184.01) and traded as low as €152.30 ($155.41). Capgemini shares last traded at €154.95 ($158.11), with a volume of 470,473 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €177.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of €180.15.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

