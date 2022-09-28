Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c (LON:CGT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4,735.00

Shares of Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c (LON:CGT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4,735 ($57.21) and last traded at GBX 4,793.97 ($57.93), with a volume of 104288 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,925 ($59.51).
The company has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 1,246.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,102.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5,091.49.
In related news, insider Jean Matterson bought 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,981 ($60.19) per share, with a total value of £22,414.50 ($27,083.74).
Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by CG Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio the fund primarily invests in government bonds.
