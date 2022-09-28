Capital Insight Partners LLC Boosts Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Lincoln Capital LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 83,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 13,792 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 718,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,953,000 after acquiring an additional 123,932 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 147,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 10.1% during the second quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 1,018,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,202,000 after buying an additional 93,273 shares during the period. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 8,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on BAM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $74,710,391.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

Shares of BAM stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.30. 233,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,408. The company has a market cap of $69.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.31. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.38 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.18 and a 200 day moving average of $49.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.39). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $23.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 24.56%.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

