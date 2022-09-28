Capital Insight Partners LLC Buys 349 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.1% in the second quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 20,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 192,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,702,000 after buying an additional 8,118 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth about $359,000. JLB & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 32,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 630,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,617,785. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.83 and a 200 day moving average of $89.76. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $72.35 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 40.53%. On average, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.22%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSM. Cowen set a $100.00 target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

