Capital Insight Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Capital Insight Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,594 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 272.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 278.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $253.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.79.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded up $2.94 on Wednesday, reaching $191.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,539. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $166.49 and a 52 week high of $241.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.62%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

