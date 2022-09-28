Capital Insight Partners LLC Has $2.04 Million Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $4,025,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% in the first quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 449.5% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 90.4% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.96. The company had a trading volume of 52,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,502. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.87. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.42 and a 12 month high of $55.46.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

