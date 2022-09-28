Capital Insight Partners LLC Has $4.90 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Capital Insight Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises about 1.1% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.6% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 17.4% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.3% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,367,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $266,051,000 after acquiring an additional 32,644 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ HON traded up $3.73 on Wednesday, hitting $173.80. 132,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,985,199. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $189.53 and a 200-day moving average of $188.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.35 and a 52 week high of $228.26. The stock has a market cap of $117.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price objective on Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.08.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.