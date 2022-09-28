Capital Insight Partners LLC Purchases 1,031 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,308 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,312,724.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,561 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,094. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Stock Up 2.8 %

NKE traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.96. The company had a trading volume of 430,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,674,249. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.17. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.00 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The company has a market capitalization of $155.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays lowered shares of NIKE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.48.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

