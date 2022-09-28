Capital Insight Partners LLC Purchases 1,330 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,929,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,605,982,000 after buying an additional 3,186,848 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,998,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,239,000 after acquiring an additional 766,869 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,345,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,174,000 after purchasing an additional 68,982 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,526,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,242,000 after purchasing an additional 111,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,434,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,760,000 after purchasing an additional 224,767 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $4.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $193.41. The stock had a trading volume of 90,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,801. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $187.57 and a 12 month high of $261.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $212.26 and its 200 day moving average is $215.23.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.