Capricorn Metals (OTCMKTS:CRNLF) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity Group

Capricorn Metals (OTCMKTS:CRNLF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Capricorn Metals Stock Performance
Shares of CRNLF stock opened at 1.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of 1.48. Capricorn Metals has a one year low of 1.48 and a one year high of 1.52.
Capricorn Metals Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Capricorn Metals (CRNLF)
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
- Is This the Darkest Before the Dawn for Gap Stock?
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
Receive News & Ratings for Capricorn Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricorn Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.