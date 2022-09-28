Carbon Achieves Market Cap of $1.01 Million (CRBN)

Carbon (CRBN) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 28th. During the last seven days, Carbon has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Carbon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0202 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges. Carbon has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and $30,018.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Carbon Profile

Carbon’s genesis date was October 21st, 2020. Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio. Carbon’s official website is crbn.io. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Carbon

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon (CRBN) is the token behind the Carbon platform. It’s a utility token offering access to features including advertising within the Carbon network, tipping users, entering gaming competitions, special access to paid channels and more.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

