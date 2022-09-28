Carclo (LON:CAR) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $22.37

Carclo plc (LON:CAR – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 22.37 ($0.27) and traded as low as GBX 17.06 ($0.21). Carclo shares last traded at GBX 17.50 ($0.21), with a volume of 100,000 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.29, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 19.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 22.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.44 million and a P/E ratio of 242.09.

Carclo plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fine tolerance injection molded plastic parts. It operates in two segments, Technical Plastics and Aerospace. The Technical Plastics segment offers fine tolerance and injection molded plastic components for use in the medical, diagnostics, optical, and electronic products.

