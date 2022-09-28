CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Plans $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.
CareTrust REIT Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $17.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.10. CareTrust REIT has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $23.59.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.56.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CareTrust REIT
CareTrust REIT Company Profile
CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CareTrust REIT (CTRE)
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
- Is This the Darkest Before the Dawn for Gap Stock?
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.