CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Plans $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

CareTrust REIT Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $17.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.10. CareTrust REIT has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $23.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 16.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 8.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 28.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the first quarter valued at about $327,000. 83.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

