CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.55

Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.55 and last traded at $14.56, with a volume of 57003 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of CarGurus to $37.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CarGurus from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.18.

CarGurus Stock Up 2.5 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.61.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $511.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.31 million. CarGurus had a positive return on equity of 20.37% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $443,029.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 392,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,822,526.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in CarGurus during the first quarter worth $68,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CarGurus during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

