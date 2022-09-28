Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,050.00 to 1,190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 835.00 to 915.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,018.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CABGY opened at $23.82 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Carlsberg A/S has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $35.59.

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Feldschlösschen, Baltika, Chongqing, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Ringnes, and Somersby brand names.

