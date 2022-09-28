Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.01

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.01 and last traded at $12.05, with a volume of 12265 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CGBD has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Carlyle Secured Lending Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.83 and its 200 day moving average is $13.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.62.

Carlyle Secured Lending Increases Dividend

Carlyle Secured Lending ( NASDAQ:CGBD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Carlyle Secured Lending had a net margin of 65.03% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $35.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.90 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Carlyle Secured Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.89%. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 64.65%.

Insider Activity at Carlyle Secured Lending

In other news, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan acquired 2,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.30 per share, with a total value of $42,542.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,146.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carlyle Secured Lending

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 6.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 313,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 20,097 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 9.5% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the second quarter worth about $230,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the second quarter worth about $727,000. Institutional investors own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

About Carlyle Secured Lending

TCG BDC, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

