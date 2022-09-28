Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.95

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 358895 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.86.

Get Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 2.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 94,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 14,304 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,035,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 99,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 22,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,245,000. 69.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on searching for a potential business combination target in the technology industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.