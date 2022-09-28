Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,312 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Beazer Homes USA worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,759,636 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,782,000 after buying an additional 108,173 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 21.6% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,480,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,540,000 after acquiring an additional 263,542 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,013,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,422,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 7.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 868,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,209,000 after purchasing an additional 61,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 98.5% in the first quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. now owns 743,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,313,000 after purchasing an additional 368,831 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Beazer Homes USA Price Performance

BZH stock opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 13.55. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $23.97. The firm has a market cap of $313.33 million, a P/E ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Beazer Homes USA ( NYSE:BZH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.34. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $526.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Beazer Homes USA from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

About Beazer Homes USA

(Get Rating)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Maryland, Indiana, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.