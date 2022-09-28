Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,802 shares during the quarter. Coterra Energy accounts for about 2.7% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $4,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.8% in the second quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Coterra Energy by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 19,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $25.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.16. The company has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.06. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.39 and a twelve month high of $36.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 41.04%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CTRA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.87.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

