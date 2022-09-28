Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Has $304,000 Stock Position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,494 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 36.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 25.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 14.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 4.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 4.7% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 33,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics Price Performance

BHE stock opened at $24.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $870.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.11 and a 12-month high of $29.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.92.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.83%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Fox Advisors assumed coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

