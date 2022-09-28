Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Has $584,000 Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLTR. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $404,000. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Castellan Group grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Castellan Group now owns 61,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 112,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,768,000 after buying an additional 7,292 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GLTR stock opened at $78.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.06 and its 200 day moving average is $88.06. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $78.70 and a 12-month high of $107.47.

