Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 354 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,538,000 after purchasing an additional 9,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 213.7% during the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 9,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on COF. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $207.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.93.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of COF opened at $91.39 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $90.27 and a 12 month high of $174.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.92 and its 200-day moving average is $116.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.13 by ($0.17). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.09 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $60,564.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,808.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $60,564.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,808.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $1,360,373.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,836,635.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,506,721. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

