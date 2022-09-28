Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,328 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $516,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 224,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,382,000 after buying an additional 32,509 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 154,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,255,000 after buying an additional 11,875 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,527. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,025.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $241,527. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,167 shares of company stock worth $851,821. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

D.R. Horton Trading Down 1.1 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.14.

NYSE:DHI opened at $67.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.25 and a 1-year high of $110.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.84.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.18. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.06 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.08 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 5.78%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

