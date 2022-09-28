Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 937 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AA. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Alcoa by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 220,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,368,000 after purchasing an additional 69,032 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Alcoa by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 70,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,310,000 after acquiring an additional 36,245 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Alcoa by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 442,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,829,000 after acquiring an additional 31,200 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP boosted its position in Alcoa by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 300,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,874,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Alcoa by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,383,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,329 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa Stock Performance

NYSE AA opened at $34.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.31. Alcoa Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AA has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on Alcoa from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research cut Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Alcoa from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Alcoa from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Alcoa from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.55.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

